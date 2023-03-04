Wedding Halls' managements asked to ensure closing programmes by 10:00 p.m.

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration took steps to ensure the implementation of the national energy-saving plan announced by the Federal government while the wedding halls had been directed to ensure concluded their programmes by 10:00 p.m.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshar, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed visited various Marriage Halls situated at Daraban road and Grid road.

He directed the management and owners of the Marriage Halls to comply with the government orders of closing the programmes by 10:00 p.m.

He said the representatives of district administration would pay visits to the wedding halls in this regard and legal action would be taken in case of any violation.