Wedding Halls Owners Association Visits KPRA To Discuss Sales Tax On Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 06:50 PM

The Wedding Halls Owners Association on Thursday visited the head office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) to discuss their issues related to sales tax on services

The delegation included the association's Chairman Haji Zaman, President Khan Gul, Joint Secretary Aslam Haji, General Secretary Amir Dawood Paracha, Senior Vice President Shehzad, Senior Vice President Sareed Javed, Information Secretary Fakher Raza and Finance Secretary Rahim.

The association held a meeting with the KPRA Additional Collector Abdul Raziq Khan and Assistant Collector Khalid Mansoor to discuss their issues related to administration of sales tax on service.

The association assured the KPRA officials that they will regularly pay their monthly sales tax which they collect from the customers.

The KPRA officials assured them full support and assistance in helping them in payment of their sales tax on services and filing their monthly tax returns.On special directives of DG KPRA Mr. Fayyaz Ali Shah, KPRA has started an enforcement drive in Peshawar visiting wedding halls across the city to improve tax collection and returns filing.

