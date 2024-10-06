- Home
- Pakistan
- Wedding joy turns to horror as 14 participants critically injured in Khairpur road mishap
Wedding Joy Turns To Horror As 14 Participants Critically Injured In Khairpur Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A joyous wedding celebration turned into a nightmare on Sunday afternoon when a horrific road accident left 14 participants, including women and children, fighting for their lives in Khairpur on Sunday afternoon.
According to local police, an idyllic scene was shattered when a Suzuki van carrying wedding revellers collided with a motorcycle in Khairpur, unleashing a trail of devastation that left 14 innocent lives hanging in the balance, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams and emergency services rushed to the scene, providing immediate medical aid.
The injured were later shifted to Gums Hospital, where a team of doctors is battling to save their lives.
The police have initiated an investigation into the accident, with officials citing reckless driving as a potential cause.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Assembly proceedings summoned on Oct 61 minute ago
-
Rural women to shun quacks, opt for yearly screening for timely Breast cancer treatments11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi expresses deep grief over martyrdom of Constable Abdul Hameed Shah11 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts by Mohsin Naqvi, Abdul Aleem Khan lead to repatriation of 56 Pakistani prisoners from ..11 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over martyrdom of Islamabad policeman12 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
Punjab health deptt confirms 109 new dengue cases in Punjab42 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred in violent clashes with protesters in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Robbers injure shopkeeper1 hour ago
-
Man dies of heart attack in police station1 hour ago
-
Injured dacoit held after encounter1 hour ago
-
Four perished as car hits rickshaw2 hours ago