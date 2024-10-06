Open Menu

Wedding Joy Turns To Horror As 14 Participants Critically Injured In Khairpur Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Wedding joy turns to horror as 14 participants critically injured in Khairpur road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A joyous wedding celebration turned into a nightmare on Sunday afternoon when a horrific road accident left 14 participants, including women and children, fighting for their lives in Khairpur on Sunday afternoon.

According to local police, an idyllic scene was shattered when a Suzuki van carrying wedding revellers collided with a motorcycle in Khairpur, unleashing a trail of devastation that left 14 innocent lives hanging in the balance, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams and emergency services rushed to the scene, providing immediate medical aid.

The injured were later shifted to Gums Hospital, where a team of doctors is battling to save their lives.

The police have initiated an investigation into the accident, with officials citing reckless driving as a potential cause.

