ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan, like other countries located on the northern hemisphere of the globe, experienced the shortest day of the year on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, an official of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) told that in the technical parlance the phenomenon was referred to as the winter solstice.

The official said, the sunrise was observed at 07:05 and sunset at 17:06, while total duration of the day was around 10 hours and one minute long.

"Solstice is defined as either of the two times of the year at which the sun is furthest north or south of the equator. While the winter solstice falls on December 21, the summer solstice occurs on June 21", the PMD official said.