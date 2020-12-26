Weeds decrease wheat production: agri deptt

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Farmers should make proper arrangements for removal of weeds on priority basis as these reduced wheat production up to 42 per cent.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Saturday said weeds not only reduced crop production but also played a major role for damaging quality of grains.

He said after a comprehensive survey, agricultural experts observed that weeds caused up to 42 per cent production loss in wheat crop, 41 per cent loss in cotton, 39 per cent loss in rice , 35 per cent loss insugarcane , 47 per cent loss in maize , 55 per cent in pulses, 45 per cent loss in oil-seed crops and 89 per centproduction loss in vegetable crops.

