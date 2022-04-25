UrduPoint.com

Weeds Not Good For Cotton Crop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 10:34 PM

The Punjab Agriculture has advised the cotton growers to ensure timely removal of weeds from the crop as their presence leaves adverse effects on the yield

A spokesman for the department said on Monday that harmful insects in weeds become a source of leaf curl virus and spread different cotton bugs.

He said, "Weeds also release chemical substances putting negative impact on cotton plants." Farmers should use anti weed sprays besides adopting other methods to get rid of weeds, he added.

He further said if there are chances of rain, in such case anti weed sprays should be carried out with little delay.

Spokesman said that anti weed poisons should be used as per the guidelines of Agriculture department to obtain desired results.

