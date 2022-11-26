UrduPoint.com

Weeds Not Good For Wheat Crop

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Weeds not good for wheat crop

The Punjab agriculture department has advised wheat growers to ensure proper inspection of the crop to protect it from side effects of weeds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab agriculture department has advised wheat growers to ensure proper inspection of the crop to protect it from side effects of weeds.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that weeds could be removed through implementing different methods like hoeing, harrowing field after first and second watering to the crop and by using anti-weed poisons etc.

He said that removal of weeds was most important for obtaining desired amount of yield.

Farmers might talk to agriculture staff of their respective areas for seeking guidance to getrid of weeds, he maintained.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture From Wheat

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court grants stay order regarding trans ..

Sindh High Court grants stay order regarding transfer of case against Chancello ..

16 minutes ago
 US Willing to Grant Targeted Sanctions Relief to V ..

US Willing to Grant Targeted Sanctions Relief to Venezuela to Spur Intra Talks - ..

16 minutes ago
 Strict monitoring system in Lahore Waste Managemen ..

Strict monitoring system in Lahore Waste Management Company

17 minutes ago
 First-ever Chief Commissioner chess championship o ..

First-ever Chief Commissioner chess championship organized

18 minutes ago
 Anti polio drive inaugurated

Anti polio drive inaugurated

18 minutes ago
 9 miscreants killed; 3 held in Balochistan operati ..

9 miscreants killed; 3 held in Balochistan operation

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.