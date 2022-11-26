Weeds not good for wheat crop

The Punjab agriculture department has advised wheat growers to ensure proper inspection of the crop to protect it from side effects of weeds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab agriculture department has advised wheat growers to ensure proper inspection of the crop to protect it from side effects of weeds.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that weeds could be removed through implementing different methods like hoeing, harrowing field after first and second watering to the crop and by using anti-weed poisons etc.

He said that removal of weeds was most important for obtaining desired amount of yield.

Farmers might talk to agriculture staff of their respective areas for seeking guidance to getrid of weeds, he maintained.