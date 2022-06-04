Weeds put negative impact on growth of cotton

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to remove weeds from crop as they not only put negative impact on the growth of the crop but also act as shelter for insects.

A spokesman for the department said on Saturday that farmers should use flat fan nozzle for countering weeds.

He said that poisons which could harm the crop should be sprayed by using shield.

Spokesman further said that pest scouting of cotton crop should be done twice a week in case of the possible attack of white fly and 'chust tila'.

Only recommended poisons should be used to get rid of insects, he added.