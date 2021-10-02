Week Disaster simulation exercises to deal with any eventually, natural calamity ends in Mastuj

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) conducted a week long Disaster simulation exercise in Mastuj Upper Chitral.

Chitral is one of the most remote areas of Pakistan and prone to frequent natural Disaster like flash floods. The Disaster preparedness exercise had dual purpose i.e. on one side capacity building of the community to tackle the emergency situation at the initial stages while on other hand strengthening the integrated response by various humanitarian organizations.

The said activity was supported by PDMA KP and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). In addition, Agha khan Agency for Habitat, Civil Defense, District Disaster Management Unit and other humanitarian organizations were the important stakeholders in the simulation exercise.

During the exercise, the scenario of heavy flash flood due to GLOF was developed. Initially the search and rescue team responded to the situation where injured from the scene were rescued. The search and recued team were followed by First Aid team where the pre-hospital treatment was provided to the victims.

After the first aid treatment the serious patients were shifted to the Emergency Medical Unit where treatment was provided to the victims while critical patients were referred to the nearest health facility. Furthermore, a well-equipped tent city was established for the displaced population where food, non-food items and other services were provided.

A well-equipped medical unit along with isolation center for COVID19 patients was established in the tent city.

Restoring family links unit provided their services for the separated families during disaster. In addition, Risk Awareness Safer Behavior team of PRCS oriented the population on various potential risks and safe behavior during the situation.

At the end of the simulation exercise, the Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent society KP Lt.Gen (R) Mohammad Hamid Khan while speaking on this occasion said: "We want the government and non-government institutions who are serving the vulnerable communities during the disaster situation, should respond jointly." He said PRCS is an auxiliary body to the government with its role to provide assistance to the people in need. By joint actions we can serve the humanity in a better way." On this occasion, he thanked Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ICRC and District Administration Upper Chitral on their support during in Disaster preparedness simulation exercises.

Speaking to the media personals, the Deputy Commissioner of District Upper Chitral, Mohammad Ali said, in the past, the areas have been hit by natural disasters frequently which resulted damages and human loses. Providing basic first Aid training to the community can save the precious lives.

He said, the areas are prone to flash flood. PDMA along with District Administration and relevant authorities are working and such disaster simulation exercises can reduce the potential loses.

Meanwhile the Deputy Secretary Operation Mohammad Iqbal said, it was a successful exercise where community and other stakeholder participated wholeheartedly, and we are hopeful that it will have positive impacts on the local communities.