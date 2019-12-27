UrduPoint.com
Week Long Activities To Pay Tribute To Quaid-i-Azam Concludes At Pakistan Academy Of Letters

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:31 PM

Week long activities to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam concludes at Pakistan Academy of Letters

A week long events celebrations to commemorate Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary concluded here on Friday at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A week long events celebrations to commemorate Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary concluded here on Friday at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL). Addressing at the concluding ceremony Professor Fatah Muhammad Malik said that there was need to follow Quaid's vision and ideology to fulfill his vision of strong and prosperous Pakistan.

He said that Jinnah with his tireless efforts attained the cherished goal of separate homeland. He advised the youth to adopt the Quaid mission to make Pakistan as developed country.

He said that "Quaid had given us Pakistan with his countless efforts so now it's our duty to protect our beloved country". Professor Iftikhar Arif stressed upon that youth to follow Quaid-i-Azam as their role modelto ensure a successful in this life.

Chairman Pal Hameed Shahid thanked all the guest and presented shields to the guests.

