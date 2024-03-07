Week-long Annual Sports Gala Concludes At RWU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM
A vibrant closing ceremony here on Thursday marked the conclusion of week-long annual sports gala at Rawalpindi Women University (RWU), where the students from various departments showcased their talents through a lively march past
The event, organized by RWU Sports Society, featured a week-long celebration of sports, including different games such as Badminton, Table Tennis, Tug of War, Ludo, Chess, Lemon Spoon Race, 100 Meter Race, and Chatti Race.
The participants included students, faculty, and the administration of Rawalpindi Women University.
The Sports Gala also highlighted the skills of the students in aerobics and martial arts, adding an extra dimension to the celebration.
During the event, the Vice Chancellor, RWU, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal emphasized the significance of sports not only as an integral part of education and training but also for maintaining physical and mental well-being.
She expressed pride in providing platforms for female students to showcase their skills and talents.
She also commended Assistant Director Sports, Sadaf Parveen, for successfully organizing the event and lauded the enthusiastic participation of both students and staff.
Prizes were awarded to the winners and runner-ups among the students, faculty, and administration who excelled in various competitions.
