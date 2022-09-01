Week-long anti-corona vaccination drive for children to begin on Sep 19

Around 936,000 children aged five years to 12 would be inoculated against the Coronavirus during a week-long anti-corona vaccination drive commencing in the entire district on September 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Around 936,000 children aged five years to 12 would be inoculated against the Coronavirus during a week-long anti-corona vaccination drive commencing in the entire district on September 19.

Dr Waqar Ahmed of District Health Authority said besides fixed centres in 210 union councils of Rawalpindi district, health teams would visit door-to-door and administer vaccine to the children.

He said that Form-B, birth certificate or parent's identity card would be required for vaccination registration.

Besides Rawalpindi, he said, the campaign would be launched in four districts of Punjab, including Multan, Okara, Bhawalpur and Lahore, and would continue till September 24.