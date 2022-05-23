UrduPoint.com

Week-long Anti-polio Campaign Begins In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 06:12 PM

Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Peshawar

A week-long anti-polio campaign started in the provincial capital under the supervision of the district administration here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A week-long anti-polio campaign started in the provincial capital under the supervision of the district administration here on Monday. The campaign would continue till May 29.

The campaign was formally launched by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, who administered polio drops to children here in Civil Dispensary Shaheen Muslim Town.

Besides, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan, Deputy District Polio Officer, Dr Naveed Khursheed and Faculty Incharge, Dr Hamayun Butt other officials of the health department were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) especially visited the locality after persuading the refusing parents for administering polio drops to their children.

Sharing details of the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner said that 866603 children would be administered polio drops during the campaign.

He said that 2496 teams are busy in administering polio drops to children. He said that maximum security measures have been taken for the purpose.

On the first day of the campaign, the administrative officers along with the teams of health department visited various localities and after successfully persuading the refusing parents administered polio drops to their children.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has appealed to the parents to administer polio vaccines to their children to save them from permanent disability and extension of cooperation to polio teams to eradicate the polio virus from the district.

He urged all segments of society to play their due role in the eradication of polio, which is possible only with joint efforts.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Polio May Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan raises voice for Indian actor Hina Kh ..

Armeena Khan raises voice for Indian actor Hina Khan

19 minutes ago
 Abrarul Haq to take legal action against Indian si ..

Abrarul Haq to take legal action against Indian singer Karan

34 minutes ago
 Austin at 2nd Defense Contact Group Meeting Says E ..

Austin at 2nd Defense Contact Group Meeting Says Efforts to Help Ukraine Must In ..

37 seconds ago
 Introduction of Pakistan Transgender Endowment Fun ..

Introduction of Pakistan Transgender Endowment Fund Bill 2022 in KP hailed

39 seconds ago
 India to be stopped from violating fundamental pri ..

India to be stopped from violating fundamental prisoners' rights in Yasin Malik ..

40 seconds ago
 First batch of 'Made in China' buses delivered to ..

First batch of 'Made in China' buses delivered to Pakistan

44 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.