Week-long anti-polio campaign begins in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :A week-long anti-polio campaign started in the provincial capital under the supervision of the district administration here on Monday. The campaign would continue till May 29.

The campaign was formally launched by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, who administered polio drops to children here in Civil Dispensary Shaheen Muslim Town.

Besides, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Mohammad Imran Khan, Deputy District Polio Officer, Dr Naveed Khursheed and Faculty Incharge, Dr Hamayun Butt other officials of the health department were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) especially visited the locality after persuading the refusing parents for administering polio drops to their children.

Sharing details of the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner said that 866603 children would be administered polio drops during the campaign.

He said that 2496 teams are busy in administering polio drops to children. He said that maximum security measures have been taken for the purpose.

On the first day of the campaign, the administrative officers along with the teams of health department visited various localities and after successfully persuading the refusing parents administered polio drops to their children.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has appealed to the parents to administer polio vaccines to their children to save them from permanent disability and extension of cooperation to polio teams to eradicate the polio virus from the district.

He urged all segments of society to play their due role in the eradication of polio, which is possible only with joint efforts.