Week-long Anti-Polio Campaign From Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Week-long Anti-Polio campaign from Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A week-long anti-polio drive will commence in the entire Rawalpindi district on Monday, January 16.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq told APP here Sunday that as many as 3,787 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 917,285 children of less than five years of age in all tehsils and union councils of the district during the campaign.

"To overcome Vitamin-A deficiency in the children, blue capsules would be given to children of age 6 to 11 months having a dose of 100,000 IU, while red pills having a high amount of 200,000 IU would be given to children of age12 to 59 months," he added.

The CEO informed that 243 Union Council Medical Officers and 858 area incharges would also participate in the drive.

In addition, "320 fix centres have been set up to administer the drops".

Ansar added that anti-polio drops would also be administered at 182 transit points while teams would also be deputed at toll plazas so that no child could miss immunization.

The CEO added that the objective of regularly conducting anti-polio campaigns was to keep children through protective drops and increase their immunity. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from the society. The parents should cooperate with special to achieve the set target, he added. /395

