Week-long Anti-Polio Campaign In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Week-long anti-Polio campaign in full swing

A Week-long Anti-Polio campaign, which began in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas, entered into its 5th day on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ):A Week-long Anti-Polio campaign, which began in all tehsils of the district, including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas, entered into its 5th day on Friday.

Incharge Anti Polio drive, Ch Muhammad Hussain, said that the immunization campaign was in full swing.

Under the drive, he told APP that over 850,000 children had been administered the polio vaccine, adding around 3,787 polio teams, 858 area In-charges and 243 medical officers participated in the campaign.

In addition, children were also immunized at 320 fixed centres and 182 transit points in the district. He said the target to cover more than 947,000 children below five would be achieved by January 22.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shoiab Ali directed polio teams to follow up on polio refusal and unattended cases. He said Polio was a national issue and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country Polio free.

