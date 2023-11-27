Open Menu

Week-long Anti-polio Campaign Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta Monday inaugurated the week-long anti-polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the drive was launched against the backdrop of positive polio environmental samples and polio cases in other provinces of Pakistan.

He said that around 101,52,62 children would be covered during the drive while 4,199 teams including 3,703 mobile teams, 866 area incharges, 330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers were participating.

He added that children were also immunized at 166 transit points in the district.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the presence of poliovirus in the environmental samples was alarming and a seven-day special anti-polio campaign had been launched in the 36 districts of the province to eradicate this deadly virus.

He said this while inaugurating anti-polio campaign at Rural Health Center Khayaban e Sirsyed, by administering drops to children under five.

The minister said the campaign will continue till December 1 to cover over 21 million children in the province.

While talking to APP, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem said that over 200,000 children had been protected against Polio on the first day of the campaign. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Punjab Population Welfare Mobile Rawalpindi Nasir December From Million

Recent Stories

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakka ..

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakkakhel area

21 minutes ago
 The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

3 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

3 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

3 hours ago
Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan