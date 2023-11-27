Week-long anti-polio campaign inaugurated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta Monday inaugurated the week-long anti-polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age here at his office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the drive was launched against the backdrop of positive polio environmental samples and polio cases in other provinces of Pakistan.

He said that around 101,52,62 children would be covered during the drive while 4,199 teams including 3,703 mobile teams, 866 area incharges, 330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers were participating.

He added that children were also immunized at 166 transit points in the district.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the presence of poliovirus in the environmental samples was alarming and a seven-day special anti-polio campaign had been launched in the 36 districts of the province to eradicate this deadly virus.

He said this while inaugurating anti-polio campaign at Rural Health Center Khayaban e Sirsyed, by administering drops to children under five.

The minister said the campaign will continue till December 1 to cover over 21 million children in the province.

While talking to APP, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem said that over 200,000 children had been protected against Polio on the first day of the campaign. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

