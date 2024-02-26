Week long anti polio campaign kick off in Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A week-long anti-polio campaign kicked off in the district on Monday to cover more than 348,000 children below five.

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar informed that around 1,465 polio teams, including 856 and 192 medical officers, were administering the vaccine while visiting door to door.

In addition, the immunization was also being carried out at 121 fixed centres. The DHO further informed that children from outside districts were also being vaccinated at several transit points so that no child could be missed from immunization.

In charge of the anti-polio drive, told APP that over 60,000 children had administered the polio vaccine on the first day while the set target of the campaign would be achieved.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar visited the District Headquarters Hospital to check the performance of Polio teams.

He also visited the general ward of the hospital and inspected the facilities provided to the patients.

The DC directed the officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for the anti-polio drive, adding that no negligence would be tolerated.

He advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the crippling disease.