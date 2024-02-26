Open Menu

Week Long Anti Polio Campaign Kick Off In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Week long anti polio campaign kick off in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A week-long anti-polio campaign kicked off in the district on Monday to cover more than 348,000 children below five.

District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar informed that around 1,465 polio teams, including 856 and 192 medical officers, were administering the vaccine while visiting door to door.

In addition, the immunization was also being carried out at 121 fixed centres. The DHO further informed that children from outside districts were also being vaccinated at several transit points so that no child could be missed from immunization.

In charge of the anti-polio drive, told APP that over 60,000 children had administered the polio vaccine on the first day while the set target of the campaign would be achieved.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar visited the District Headquarters Hospital to check the performance of Polio teams.

He also visited the general ward of the hospital and inspected the facilities provided to the patients.

The DC directed the officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for the anti-polio drive, adding that no negligence would be tolerated.

He advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the crippling disease.

Related Topics

Polio From

Recent Stories

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coac ..

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course

20 minutes ago
 Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

24 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly lower on profit-taking after ..

Stock markets mostly lower on profit-taking after tech surge

1 minute ago
 Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta again ..

Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents

1 hour ago
 Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

3 hours ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

3 hours ago
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

4 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

5 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

9 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan