Week Long Anti Polio Campaign Kick Off In Sukkur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A week-long anti-polio campaign kicked off in the district on Monday to cover more than 348,000 children below five.
District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar informed that around 1,465 polio teams, including 856 and 192 medical officers, were administering the vaccine while visiting door to door.
In addition, the immunization was also being carried out at 121 fixed centres. The DHO further informed that children from outside districts were also being vaccinated at several transit points so that no child could be missed from immunization.
In charge of the anti-polio drive, told APP that over 60,000 children had administered the polio vaccine on the first day while the set target of the campaign would be achieved.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar visited the District Headquarters Hospital to check the performance of Polio teams.
He also visited the general ward of the hospital and inspected the facilities provided to the patients.
The DC directed the officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for the anti-polio drive, adding that no negligence would be tolerated.
He advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the crippling disease.
Recent Stories
Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time
Stock markets mostly lower on profit-taking after tech surge
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FFC inaugural ceremony held6 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment crucial for promoting peace and stability: US Envoy6 minutes ago
-
GCWUS to organize International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference from 28th6 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz sworn in first woman Chief Minister of Punjab16 minutes ago
-
First Pakistani Astronaut wins scholarship for space exploration16 minutes ago
-
Child injured in jubilant firing; 3 accused arrested16 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time24 minutes ago
-
CM election has no legal mandate, claims Opposition26 minutes ago
-
LWMC launches special cleanliness drive in Tollinton Market26 minutes ago
-
Profile of newly elected Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah36 minutes ago
-
PTI leader responsible for destroying innocent young minds: Mian Latif36 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive kicks off in Sindh36 minutes ago