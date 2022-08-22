Week-long anti-polio campaign kicks off in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A week-long anti-polio campaign kicked off in the district on Monday to cover more than 948,000 children below five.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq informed that around 4,465 polio teams, including 856 area inmates and 242 medical officers, were administering the vaccine while visiting door to door.

In addition, the immunization was also being carried out at 321 fixed centres. The CEO further informed that children from outside districts were also being vaccinated at 182 transit points so that no child could be missed from immunization. Dr Ansar said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

In charge of the anti-polio drive, Ch Hussain told APP that over 240,000 children had administered the polio vaccine on the first day while the set target of the campaign would be achieved by August 28.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq visited the District Headquarters Hospital to check the performance of Polio teams.

He also visited the dengue ward of the hospital and inspected the facilities provided to the dengue patients.

The DC directed the officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for the anti-polio drive and anti-dengue surveillance, adding that no negligence would be tolerated.

He advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the crippling disease.

