Week-long Anti-polio Campaign Launched In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday launched a seven-day anti-polio campaign, aiming to vaccinate 461,125 children upto the age of five years.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, kicked off the campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children under five years of age at a local bus stand.

Speaking on the occasion, Memon said that the campaign would continue till December 22 and polio teams will go door-to-door across union councils to vaccinate children.

The teams will also be stationed at bus stands, schools, and other public locations to ensure full coverage.

Memon said, in addition to vaccinations, an awareness drive will run simultaneously to inform citizens about the importance of the polio vaccine.

DC Islamabad has urged citizens to cooperate with the polio teams, emphasising the importance of safeguarding children’s health.

