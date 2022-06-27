Week-long anti-polio campaign starts in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

A week-long anti-polio campaign kicked off throughout the district on Monday during which more than 948,000 children below five years of age would be vaccinated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :A week-long anti-polio campaign kicked off throughout the district on Monday during which more than 948,000 children below five years of age would be vaccinated.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Lubna Ishaq informed that around 4,465 polio teams, including 856 area Inmates and 242 medical officers, were administering the vaccine, visiting door to door.

In addition, the immunization was also being carried out at 321 fixed centres.

The CEO further informed that children from outside districts were also being vaccinated at 182 transit points so that no child could be missed from immunization.

Dr Lubna said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 were being followed to ensure the safety of polio teams during the drive.

Meanwhile, in-charge Anti-polio drive Ch Hussain told APP that over 240,000 children had administered the polio vaccine on the first day while the set target of the campaign would be achieved by July 3.

He said staff deployed for the campaign had been instructed that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring vaccination to eliminate the crippling disease.