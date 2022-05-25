UrduPoint.com

Week-long Anti-polio Campaign Underway In RWP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Week-long anti-polio campaign underway in RWP

The Week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district, entered to its third day here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district, entered to its third day here on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that the immunization campaign was in full swing. Under the drive, she told APP that over 600,000 children had been administered the polio vaccine so far out of the set target to cover 917,285 children under five years of age.

The CEO said that over 3000 polio teams, 856 area In-charges, and 242 medical officers participated in the campaign, observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

Dr Faiza said the drive was also being utilized to create awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

"307 fixed centers have been set up while children coming from outside were being vaccinated at 182 transit points of the district," she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed the health officials to strictly monitor the anti-polio campaign while staying in the field to avoid any chance of irregularities in the campaign.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-polio drive.

The DC directed the health officials to give special attention to Polio refusal access and persuade their parents with arguments that the vaccine was not harmful.

Related Topics

Polio Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

US, Allies to Step Up Sanctions on Iran if Nuclear ..

US, Allies to Step Up Sanctions on Iran if Nuclear Deal Not Reached - Special En ..

2 minutes ago
 Type 2 diabetes accelerates brain ageing, cognitiv ..

Type 2 diabetes accelerates brain ageing, cognitive decline

2 minutes ago
 Citizens urged to contact alternative numbers as t ..

Citizens urged to contact alternative numbers as technical fault occurred in Res ..

2 minutes ago
 People rejected long march of PTI in country

People rejected long march of PTI in country

2 minutes ago
 Road checking campaign to continue till June 3: Si ..

Road checking campaign to continue till June 3: Sindh Minister

4 minutes ago
 Life imprisonment for Yasin Malik to provide fresh ..

Life imprisonment for Yasin Malik to provide fresh impetus to Kashmiris' freedom ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.