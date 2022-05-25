Week-long anti-polio campaign underway in RWP

(@FahadShabbir)

The Week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district, entered to its third day here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The Week-long anti-polio campaign, which began in all tehsils and towns of Rawalpindi district, entered to its third day here on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Health Dr Faiza Kanwal informed that the immunization campaign was in full swing. Under the drive, she told APP that over 600,000 children had been administered the polio vaccine so far out of the set target to cover 917,285 children under five years of age.

The CEO said that over 3000 polio teams, 856 area In-charges, and 242 medical officers participated in the campaign, observing COVID-19 health guidelines.

Dr Faiza said the drive was also being utilized to create awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures.

"307 fixed centers have been set up while children coming from outside were being vaccinated at 182 transit points of the district," she added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq directed the health officials to strictly monitor the anti-polio campaign while staying in the field to avoid any chance of irregularities in the campaign.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-polio drive.

The DC directed the health officials to give special attention to Polio refusal access and persuade their parents with arguments that the vaccine was not harmful.