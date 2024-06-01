Week-long anti-polio drive begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar sheikh inaugurated a week-long fresh round of anti-polio drive by administering drops to a child at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital here on Saturday.

The week-long polio drive will be observed from June 3-9 in the district during which more than 1.

6 million children up to five year of age would be administered anti-polio drops to save them from the crippling disease.

Over 4,922 polio teams including fixed, transit, and mobile teams will accomplish the task.

The DC appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams for vaccination of their children.

The vaccination of children will also be done at railway stations, transport stands, hospitals and public places. The DC said that strict monitoring would be carried out to achieve 100 per cent results of the drive.