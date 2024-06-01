Week-long Anti-polio Drive Begins
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar sheikh inaugurated a week-long fresh round of anti-polio drive by administering drops to a child at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital here on Saturday.
The week-long polio drive will be observed from June 3-9 in the district during which more than 1.
6 million children up to five year of age would be administered anti-polio drops to save them from the crippling disease.
Over 4,922 polio teams including fixed, transit, and mobile teams will accomplish the task.
The DC appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams for vaccination of their children.
The vaccination of children will also be done at railway stations, transport stands, hospitals and public places. The DC said that strict monitoring would be carried out to achieve 100 per cent results of the drive.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit
Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..
Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan
Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador
Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO office celebrates promotion of police personnel11 seconds ago
-
District admin establishes checkpoints to prevent diseases during animal transportation before Eid A ..18 seconds ago
-
Video link courts facility inaugurated in Abbottabad Jail10 minutes ago
-
Federal minister calls for minority judges in higher judiciary10 minutes ago
-
Govt to set up ECE centers in existing primary school; 100 classrooms to enhance childhood education ..20 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik emphasises devotion, effective communication for Hajj welfare staff to enhance pilgri ..20 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects repair work on Kohat Grid Station20 minutes ago
-
60,000 women die of breast cancer in country: Dr Ejaz Masood30 minutes ago
-
Punjab ministers acknowledge media's role in health policy awareness40 minutes ago
-
Concern over increase in forest fire incidents50 minutes ago
-
Several new schemes approved for developing tourism in Chitral50 minutes ago
-
25 arrested, 33 cases registered over hoarding, profiteering50 minutes ago