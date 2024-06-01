Open Menu

Week-long Anti-polio Drive Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Week-long anti-polio drive begins

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar sheikh inaugurated a week-long fresh round of anti-polio drive by administering drops to a child at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital here on Saturday.

The week-long polio drive will be observed from June 3-9 in the district during which more than 1.

6 million children up to five year of age would be administered anti-polio drops to save them from the crippling disease.

Over 4,922 polio teams including fixed, transit, and mobile teams will accomplish the task.

The DC appealed to parents to cooperate with polio teams for vaccination of their children.

The vaccination of children will also be done at railway stations, transport stands, hospitals and public places. The DC said that strict monitoring would be carried out to achieve 100 per cent results of the drive.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile June From Million

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

1 hour ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

2 hours ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

4 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

4 hours ago
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

6 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

7 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

10 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan