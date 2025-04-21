Week-long anti polio drive begins amid tight security in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A seven-day anti-polio campaign began amid foolproof security measures in various union councils of the district here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, police, FC, and other law enforcement personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety of polio teams.

He said the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) carried out comprehensive sweeping of all sensitive and key locations early in the morning.

Following this, security personnel assigned to protect polio teams were given detailed briefings, emphasizing courteous behavior with the public, full cooperation with health workers, and strict adherence to personal safety protocols.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, along with SP Investigation Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, visited various areas on the first day of the campaign.

They inspected Basic Health Units (BHUs), distribution points, and routes, and met with officers on security duty.

The officials stressed the importance of their roles and issued instructions for quick and effective response in case of any untoward incident.

On the occasion, DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan said that the anti-polio campaign was not just a routine drive but a national mission.

The DPO added that Its success was a collective responsibility and all available resources were being utilized to ensure the protection of lives and the secure future of our children, he added.

He strongly appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the relevant staff to wipe out the disease from the area.

APP/slm