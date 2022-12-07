UrduPoint.com

Week-long Anti-polio Drive Enters Third Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Week-long anti-polio drive enters third day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Week-long anti-polio campaign will enter the third day tomorrow (Thursday) to administer polio preventive drops to children in the provincial capital.

During the campaign, 866,603 children would be administered polio drops.

In connection with the drive, a meeting was also held here on Wednesday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan in the chair. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Mohammad Imran, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Mohammad Idrees, Deputy District Polio Officers Dr Naveed Khurshid, Dr Saifullah and Communication Officer Faisal Khan, the officers of district administration, police and others also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed matters relating to the ongoing anti-polio campaign in detail.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan said that the drive began on December 6 and would continue till December 11, 2022.

He said that 2,496 teams have been constituted for administering drops to children and security arrangements have also been made for their protection.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Polio December

Recent Stories

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police ..

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police to improve its performance

44 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this ..

Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this week

1 hour ago
 Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

1 hour ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

3 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.