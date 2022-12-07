Week-long anti-polio drive enters third day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Week-long anti-polio campaign will enter the third day tomorrow (Thursday) to administer polio preventive drops to children in the provincial capital.

During the campaign, 866,603 children would be administered polio drops.

In connection with the drive, a meeting was also held here on Wednesday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan in the chair. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Mohammad Imran, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Mohammad Idrees, Deputy District Polio Officers Dr Naveed Khurshid, Dr Saifullah and Communication Officer Faisal Khan, the officers of district administration, police and others also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed matters relating to the ongoing anti-polio campaign in detail.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan said that the drive began on December 6 and would continue till December 11, 2022.

He said that 2,496 teams have been constituted for administering drops to children and security arrangements have also been made for their protection.