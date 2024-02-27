Week-long Anti-polio Drive In Full Swing
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A week-long nationwide anti-polio campaign was in full swing on Tuesday under which vaccinators were visiting door to door to administer anti-polio drops to children below the age of five.
Forty-five point eight million children were expected to be vaccinated against the crippling disease during the second drive of this year.
Children would also be given Vitamin A supplements to boost their immunity.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the anti-polio drive started in the Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan districts in the first phase. In the second phase, an anti-polio drive would be conducted in thirty-three districts of the province from the 3rd to the 9th of next month.
Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been made to provide security to the anti-polio workers.
