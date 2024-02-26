Week-long Anti Polio Drive Kicks Off
Published February 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A week-long nationwide anti-polio drive of varied duration begins on Monday (today) to administer vaccine drops to children under five years of age.
According to details, polio workers will visit door to door to vaccinate anti polio drops to children below the age of
five.
Children will also be given Vitamin A supplements to boost their immunity.
Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center Dr. Shahzad Baig talking to a Private news channel emphasized the program's commitment to reaching all children with vaccination and health services.
"Our Primary focus is the welfare of every child, and we are dedicated to leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to eradicate this disease," he affirmed.
In thirty-three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the anti-polio drive will be conducted from the 3rd to the 9th of
March.
During the anti-polio campaign, the children of the families arriving by road transport at the entrance points will also be administered the polio vaccine to combat potential transmission.
The health department also urged the citizens to cooperate with teams for the complete eradication of the crippling disease from the country.
