Week-long Anti-polio Drive Starts

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A week-long anti-polio drive commenced in Faisalabad district on Monday, during which over 1.536 million children up to the age of five years would be administered polio vaccine.

A spokesman for the Health Department said on Monday that 4,869 teams were constituted, who would remain active in the field to vaccinate children during the drive, which would continue till May 21, 2023.

He said that all resources would be utilised to sensitise parents about harms of the disease in addition to persuading them to get their children vaccinated. It would help achieve 100 per cent target of the drive, he added.

In this connection, loud speakers of mosques would also be used to educate and guide people besides releasing information and advertisements through social, electronic and print media, he added.

