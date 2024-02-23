Week-long Anti-polio Drive To Starts In Sindh From Monday
Published February 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A week-long anti-polio campaign will commence in Sindh from Monday, February 26 during which over 10.6 million children across the province will be immunized in a seven-day anti-polio drive.
The Provincial Task Force on Polio eradication finalized arrangements in Karachi in that regard, private news channels reported on Friday.
All the civil administrations in the province have been directed to ensure 100 per cent targets of the anti-polio drive.
The masses were urged to extend cooperation with the polio teams as every family should inoculate all its children of up to five years of age against the crippling disease.
Besides, directives were issued for security measures to ensure the protection of the anti-polio workers in the province.
