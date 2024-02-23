Open Menu

Week-long Anti-polio Drive To Starts In Sindh From Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Week-long anti-polio drive to starts in Sindh from Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A week-long anti-polio campaign will commence in Sindh from Monday, February 26 during which over 10.6 million children across the province will be immunized in a seven-day anti-polio drive.

The Provincial Task Force on Polio eradication finalized arrangements in Karachi in that regard, private news channels reported on Friday.

All the civil administrations in the province have been directed to ensure 100 per cent targets of the anti-polio drive.

The masses were urged to extend cooperation with the polio teams as every family should inoculate all its children of up to five years of age against the crippling disease.

Besides, directives were issued for security measures to ensure the protection of the anti-polio workers in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Polio February Family All From Million

Recent Stories

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Ma ..

Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts

1 hour ago
 Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath

2 hours ago
 New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedul ..

New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled

3 hours ago
 Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to ..

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

4 hours ago
 JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new ..

JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ

4 hours ago
 IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly el ..

IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt

5 hours ago
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab ..

Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terroris ..

Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family

17 hours ago
 Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Si ..

Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend

17 hours ago
 Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islam ..

Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan