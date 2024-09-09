Week-long anti-polio vaccination drive kicks off in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) A week-long anti-polio vaccination drive was kicks off on Monday across the 115 districts of the country.

According to a private news channel, children up to five years of age will be administered anti polio vaccine drops during the campaign.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the campaign at a ceremony in Islamabad aiming for the complete eradication of polio from the country.

He urged parents to ensure their children under five receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.

The campaign will be done across 115 districts aiming to vaccinate 30 million children against this debilitating disease.

Under the anti-polio drive around 286,000 polio workers will go door-to-door to administer polio drops to children.