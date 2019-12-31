(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A week long Book Fair concluded here Tuesday at Islamabad Museum that was featuring national and international publications for book lovers, teachers, researchers and students.

Fair was organized under Federal Department of Archeology and Museums where a number of stalls were setup by various publishing houses and book dealers which started from December 25.

Different publications including books, magazines, articles, research papers were put on display about various cultural heritage including Indus Valley civilization, Buddhist art and history.

Book fair also consisted journals regarding Indian period, Islamic art and architecture, archaeological, excavation and surveys in the country.

The event aimed to promote book reading habit and help students get their required books at a low cost especial those working on research thesis.

Some publications such as Antiquities Act 1975, legislation of archaeological sites and monuments in Pakistan were free of cost.