Week long book fair to start from Dec 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :A week long Book Fair will begin here at Islamabad Museum from Wednesday featuring national and international publications for book lovers, teachers, researchers and students.

Fair will be organized under Federal Department of Archeology and Museums where a number of stalls will be set up by various publishing houses and book dealers which will continue till 31st December.

Different publications including books, magazines, articles, research papers will be displayed on various cultural heritage including Indus Valley civilization, Buddhist art and history.

Book fair will also consist journals regarding Indian period, Islamic art and architecture, archaeological, excavation and surveys in the country.

The event aimed to promote book reading habit and help students get their required books at a low cost especial those working on research thesis.

Some publications such as Antiquities Act 1975, legislation of archaeological sites and monuments in Pakistan will be free of cost.