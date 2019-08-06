Week-long ceremonies announced for I-day

(@FahadShabbir)

District administration announced schedule to mark Independence week ceremonies here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) -:District administration announced schedule to mark Independence week ceremonies here on Tuesday.

A meeting was held in order to finalise the schedule.

According to schedule, the maiden ceremony" Peace Seminar" will be held on August 8 at Tea House. A literary conference will be held at Tea House on August 9.

Similarly, Hockey and Kabaddi matches would also be organized on the same day at sports Ground. A debate competition among youth parliamentarians will be organized at a local hotel on August 10. Lighting ceremonies will be held on August 13 and August 14, at Damdama, Fort Kuhna Qasim.

Awards on best performance would be given on August 14 during a concluding ceremony at Multan Arts Council.