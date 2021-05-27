UrduPoint.com
Week Long Cleanliness Campaign Starts

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:35 PM

The week-long cleanliness campaign in city has been started from 27 May which would continue till June 3

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The week-long cleanliness campaign in city has been started from 27 May which would continue till June 3.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Owais Manzoor Tarar said that it was our responsibility to keep the surroundings clean.

He directed to make the campaign successful.

He said that strict action would be taken against the staff found negligent in performing duties.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and filth in open places.

To prevent the spread of dengue larva breading cleanliness drive would be started in high risk areas of the city, he added.

Meanwhile, the garbage and filth is scattered in the streets and Nullah of different localities including Waris Khan, Arya Mohallah, Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony and Dhoke Elahi Bukush. The residents demanded to take prompt action for the cleanliness of the low lying areas.

