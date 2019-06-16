Week long cleanliness campaign starts on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The week-long cleanliness campaign in city would start from June 17 which would continue till June 22.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali Randhwa said that it was our responsibility to keep the surroundings clean.

He directed Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to make the campaign successful. He said that strict action would be taken against the staff found negligent in performing duties.

He appealed to the citizens not to thrown garbage and filth in open places.

To prevent the spread of dengue larva breading cleanliness drive would be started in high risk areas of the city, he added.

Meanwhile, the garbage and filth is scattered in the streets and Nullah of different localities including Waris Khan, Arya Mohallah, Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony and Dhoke Elahi Bukush. The residents demanded to take prompt action for the cleanliness of the low lying areas.