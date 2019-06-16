UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Week Long Cleanliness Campaign Starts On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 06:30 PM

Week long cleanliness campaign starts on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The week-long cleanliness campaign in city would start from June 17 which would continue till June 22.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali Randhwa said that it was our responsibility to keep the surroundings clean.

He directed Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to make the campaign successful. He said that strict action would be taken against the staff found negligent in performing duties.

He appealed to the citizens not to thrown garbage and filth in open places.

To prevent the spread of dengue larva breading cleanliness drive would be started in high risk areas of the city, he added.

Meanwhile, the garbage and filth is scattered in the streets and Nullah of different localities including Waris Khan, Arya Mohallah, Javed Colony, Nadeem Colony and Dhoke Elahi Bukush. The residents demanded to take prompt action for the cleanliness of the low lying areas.

Related Topics

Dengue Company Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali June From

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

1 hour ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

1 hour ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

2 hours ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

2 hours ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.