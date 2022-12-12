UrduPoint.com

Week-long Cleanliness Drive Launched In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Week-long cleanliness drive launched in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration Tank on Monday launched a week-long cleanliness drive to ensure cleanliness and a healthy environment for citizens.

The clean-up operation, which will continue till December 18, was inaugurated in line with directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah along with TMO Qudratullah besides other officials of the district.

On the first day of the drive, the sanitary workers of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) equipped with brooms and other necessary items fanned out in the city and started cleanliness on the premises of different offices, educational institutions, streets and bazaars.

They cleaned Degree College Tank and swept classrooms and other sections of the institution. Similarly, the cleanliness staff also visited the Public Health Department and Communication and Works department and hospitals and carried out cleanliness.

The staff took away discarded items from lawns at buildings besides sweeping rooms.

They cleaned narrow streets at the bazaar. They lifted garbage from different parts of the city and disposed of it at a designated site.

According to the district administration, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak is monitoring the entire drive and has directed the officials concerned to inspect cleanliness on a daily basis.

The DC says that action would be taken against responsible officials if any place was found filthy and littered with garbage.

He said that the cleaning staff should work with honesty and work together to make the city clean by lifting heaps of garbage promptly and fixing overflowing sewers at various points within the city.

He said it was the responsibility of each individual to dump waste at designated places and cooperate with the staff concerned to make the entire exercise a complete success.

In that regard, he added that solid measures should be taken to create awareness among residents and they should be encouraged to actively take part in efforts to keep the environment clean and green.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tank SITE December From Government

Recent Stories

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

55 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

1 hour ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

1 hour ago
 Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

2 hours ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.