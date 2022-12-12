Week-long cleanliness drive launched in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration Tank on Monday launched a week-long cleanliness drive to ensure cleanliness and a healthy environment for citizens.

The clean-up operation, which will continue till December 18, was inaugurated in line with directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan by Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah along with TMO Qudratullah besides other officials of the district.

On the first day of the drive, the sanitary workers of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) equipped with brooms and other necessary items fanned out in the city and started cleanliness on the premises of different offices, educational institutions, streets and bazaars.

They cleaned Degree College Tank and swept classrooms and other sections of the institution. Similarly, the cleanliness staff also visited the Public Health Department and Communication and Works department and hospitals and carried out cleanliness.

The staff took away discarded items from lawns at buildings besides sweeping rooms.

They cleaned narrow streets at the bazaar. They lifted garbage from different parts of the city and disposed of it at a designated site.

According to the district administration, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak is monitoring the entire drive and has directed the officials concerned to inspect cleanliness on a daily basis.

The DC says that action would be taken against responsible officials if any place was found filthy and littered with garbage.

He said that the cleaning staff should work with honesty and work together to make the city clean by lifting heaps of garbage promptly and fixing overflowing sewers at various points within the city.

He said it was the responsibility of each individual to dump waste at designated places and cooperate with the staff concerned to make the entire exercise a complete success.

In that regard, he added that solid measures should be taken to create awareness among residents and they should be encouraged to actively take part in efforts to keep the environment clean and green.