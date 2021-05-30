Week-long corona awareness drive concludes in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The week-long corona awareness drive, launched under the auspices of civil defence department, concluded here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Bashir Babar was chief guest at the concluding ceremony which held outside the city bus stand.

During the awareness drive, camps were set up at High Street, Mission Chowk, Tehsil Chowk, Sadr Chowk, Mazdoor Pulli, Bhindri Chowk and Jinnah Chowk where volunteers distributed face masks, sanitizers and pamphlets among 2,500 people.

The DC accompanied by civil defence officer Fareeha Jaffer also distributed face masks and led a walk in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Bashir Babar lauded the civil defence department and volunteers for observing corona awareness week in the district. He said that prevention measures including wearing face masks and social distance were the only way to contain the spread of coronavirus. He said the danger of corona pandemic had not yet over but had reduced to some extent, however, every one should adhere to preventative measures.

Civil Defence officer Fareeha Jaffer also spoke on the occasion.