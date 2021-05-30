UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Week-long Corona Awareness Drive Concludes In Sahiwal

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Week-long corona awareness drive concludes in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The week-long corona awareness drive, launched under the auspices of civil defence department, concluded here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Bashir Babar was chief guest at the concluding ceremony which held outside the city bus stand.

During the awareness drive, camps were set up at High Street, Mission Chowk, Tehsil Chowk, Sadr Chowk, Mazdoor Pulli, Bhindri Chowk and Jinnah Chowk where volunteers distributed face masks, sanitizers and pamphlets among 2,500 people.

The DC accompanied by civil defence officer Fareeha Jaffer also distributed face masks and led a walk in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Bashir Babar lauded the civil defence department and volunteers for observing corona awareness week in the district. He said that prevention measures including wearing face masks and social distance were the only way to contain the spread of coronavirus. He said the danger of corona pandemic had not yet over but had reduced to some extent, however, every one should adhere to preventative measures.

Civil Defence officer Fareeha Jaffer also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sahiwal Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADIHEX announces participation criteria for &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala invests GBP ₤350m in IVC Evidensia

2 hours ago

Coalition intercepts drone targeting Khamis Mushai ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

3 hours ago

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths

4 hours ago

Local Press: FOCP, UAE awards enhance global cache ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.