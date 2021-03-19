UrduPoint.com
Week-long Degree Show Concludes At SU

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Week-long degree show concludes at SU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Amid a great rush of students, teachers and common people of the adjoining area, the annual degree show of University of Sindh concluded on Friday at the Institute of Art and Design Allama I.I, Kazi Campus Jamshoro.

The week-long exhibition which included artwork of more than 50 students attracted the painting lovers significantly.

The art work of students from fine art, textile design and communication design carried different messages related to social, political and economic issues, career counseling and suggestions for the planners.

The fine art students highlighted the issues related to women empowerment, newspapers, boundaries of society, cultural heritage, traditional customs, old buildings, birds and objects, myths and other ideas.

In textile design, the students looked inspired from grains, trees, flowers, animals, birds, peacocks, trees, honey bees, independence, poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, history and nature to design their clothes.

The students of communication design carried topics like as connection of people towards society, feeling happy, photography, educational campaigns, renovating Hyderabad, dark room, social media, and transgender rights. The topics suggested launching different campaigns that may start from a small change to larger level.

Thousands of students from various universities, colleges, schools and people from different walks of life witnessed the exhibition and appreciated the creative skills of students.

Besides, Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh, manager HR Archroma Jamshoro Sajid Memon, DR Rabia Memon, Prof. Raja Ilyas, Dr Shahzad Memon, Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro, Aneel Kumar Bhatia, Prof. Makhmoor Bukhari, Prof. Hanif Leghari, Dr Imdad Khuwaja, well-known artists Ayaz Ali Abro, Dr Mansoor Shah and others also paid the visit on the last day and participated in the concluding ceremony.

Dr Arfana Mallah took a round of the show and keenly observed the artworks on display. She was of the view that art and culture takes its own route regardless of the challenging nature of time. "Any creative expression is innately resilient and it becomes more potent when conveyed with passion", she added.

The works on display demand the viewer to not only see but also feel them, she said and commended that the institutions such as Institute of Art and Design has no parallel in terms of the efforts it is putting in, to bring a multifaceted streak of immensely talented artists.

Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh praised the artworks and also encouraged the students who tirelessly produced brilliant works. He said that the amount of toil and hard work students and faculty spend to make the thesis successful is unmatchable.

Among others, Director Institute of Art and Design Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi, Prof. Naimatullah Khilji, Prof. Hasam Mirani, Rabela Abro, Sabeen Naeem, Nafeesa Soomro and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

