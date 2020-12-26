UrduPoint.com
Week-long Exhibition On Quid's Life Continues At PCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Week-long exhibition on Quid's life continues at PCA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :A week-long photographic exhibition to pay tribute to the father of nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, portraying his life and freedom struggle movement continue to attract visitors of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at Punjab Council of Arts (PCA).

More than one hundred rare photographs were displayed in the exhibition to highlight personal life of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his struggle for an independent state.

Aim of the exhibition was to introduce the struggle of Quid-e-Azam to the new generation, an official told APP.

A large number of art lovers, students, intelligentsia, researchers and general public were visiting the photo show to have a glimpse of the historical rare pictures of Quaid-i-Azam, he said.

