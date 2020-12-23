(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :In connection with the birth anniversary of of Quaid-e-Azam , a week-long photographic exhibition depicting life and struggle for Pakistan was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts here on Wednesday.

Member Punjab Assembly Seemabia Tahir inaugurated the exhibition flanked by ex-Governor Rotary Club, Haji Iftikhar Ahmed, Naheed Manzoor and Director Punjab Council of the Arts Waqar Ahmed.

More than one hundred rare photographs were put on display to highlight personal life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his struggle for an independent state.

Addressing at the inaugural ceremony, Seemabia Tahir said that Quaid-e-Azam was great leader of the world whose untiring efforts made possible to achieve an independent state for the Muslim of sub-continent.

She said that charming personality of Quaid-e-Azam united Muslim of sub-continent on one platform.

Seemabia Tahir further added that current government would make the country strong by following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Director PUCAR Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed addressing at the occasion said that aim of the exhibition was to introduce the deeds of Quid-e-Azam in new generation.

Students, artists and people from all walk of life attended the inaugural ceremony.