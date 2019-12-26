UrduPoint.com
Week-long Exhibition To Pay Tribute To Quaid Kicks Off At Pakistan National Council Of Arts

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:27 PM

A week-long exhibition to pay tribute to father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah started here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts the PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A week-long exhibition to pay tribute to father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah started here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts the PNCA. The portraits of Quaid-i-Azam that were collected from different organizations of Pakistan were displayed in this exhibition.

On the Occasion, former principal National College of Arts Professor Saeed Athar said that Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was no doubt a great leader of the modern age, who not only led his people to independence, but founded a separate homeland for Muslims where they could live independently.

He said that Quaid gave enormous sacrifices for achieving cherished goal of separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent. He said, "I am being honoured to pay homage to Jinnah through different paintings and portraits of Quaid-i-Azam". Many senior artists and students from all over the twin city Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the opening ceremony to see the fabulous portraits of the father of the nation.

