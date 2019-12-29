Week long Exhibition to pay tribute to Quaid in full swing at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :A week long exhibition to pay tribute to the Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah continue to attract the visitors of twin cities at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA). Portraits of Quaid-e-Azam that were collected from different organization of Pakistan are displayed in this exhibition.

The Exhibition was aimed to pay homage to Jinnah through different paintings and portraits of Quaid-i-Azam, an official told APP.

He said every day number of visitors are coming to see the fabulous portraits of the Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said in exhibition the different paintings of former principal National College of Arts Professor Saeed Akhtar has been displayed, adding that a number of political personalities also visited the exhibition.

The exhibition will continue for two weeks, he said.