Week-long Flowers Exhibition Starts At UAP
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A week-long exhibition of Gul e Dawoodi (Chrysanthemum) and Gul e Sadburg (Marigold) was inaugurated here at the University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) on Wednesday.
Vice Chancellor UAP Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht
inaugurated the exhibition by cutting a ribbon and appreciated the excellent performance of the gardeners of the University.
The exhibition was being organized under the auspicious of the Department of Horticulture and would continue for a week.
30 types of Gul e Dawoodi and two types of French and African Gul e Sadburg were kept in the ongoing flowers exhibition.
Chairman Horticulture department Prof Dr Gohar Ayub, Dr Fazl e Wahid and Dr Masuad briefed the participants about the flowers and explained about their capabilities, benefits and types.
In this ceremony, Director of Climate Change Studies, Prof Dr Humayun Khan, Director of ORIC, Prof Dr Muhammad Arif, Director of Teaching, Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Director of Advanced Studies and Research, Prof Dr Muhammad Sajid, Director of Institute of Development Studies, Prof Dr Malik Inayatullah Jan, Chairman of the Department of Agricultural Chemistry and Biochemistry, Dr Sahib Alam, Director of Students Counseling and Youth Development Center, Dr Anwar Ali Shad, Director of Institute of business Management and Computer Science, Dr Muhammad Fayyaz, Professor of Islamia College University, Dr Muhammad Abrar, Director of Agriculture Research Institute, Tarnab, Dr Farida Anjum, along with faculty members, scholars, students and journalists participated in large numbers.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gwadar port functioning to handle operations; NA told2 minutes ago
-
KP Governor chairs interfaith harmony conference at Governor House2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine years’ imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
Sindh becomes first province to launch Sindh Senior Citizen Card2 minutes ago
-
Five deserving people get financial aid cheques in Lodhran2 minutes ago
-
Need stressed for collaborated efforts for peaceful society2 minutes ago
-
DG BDA inspects ongoing development projects12 minutes ago
-
CM KP held a meeting for early completion of federal PSDP projects12 minutes ago
-
DC visits kidney dialysis unit in BVH22 minutes ago
-
Pak-British Friendship Council President advocates strengthening trade ties22 minutes ago
-
Seminaries play crucial role in serving nation: Dr. Ghulam Qamar32 minutes ago
-
Two PPP NA members walkout over not satisfying with supplementary questions reply32 minutes ago