Week-long flowers exhibition starts at UAP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) A week-long exhibition of Gul e Dawoodi (Chrysanthemum) and Gul e Sadburg (Marigold) was inaugurated here at the University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor UAP Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht

inaugurated the exhibition by cutting a ribbon and appreciated the excellent performance of the gardeners of the University.

The exhibition was being organized under the auspicious of the Department of Horticulture and would continue for a week.

30 types of Gul e Dawoodi and two types of French and African Gul e Sadburg were kept in the ongoing flowers exhibition.

Chairman Horticulture department Prof Dr Gohar Ayub, Dr Fazl e Wahid and Dr Masuad briefed the participants about the flowers and explained about their capabilities, benefits and types.

In this ceremony, Director of Climate Change Studies, Prof Dr Humayun Khan, Director of ORIC, Prof Dr Muhammad Arif, Director of Teaching, Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Director of Advanced Studies and Research, Prof Dr Muhammad Sajid, Director of Institute of Development Studies, Prof Dr Malik Inayatullah Jan, Chairman of the Department of Agricultural Chemistry and Biochemistry, Dr Sahib Alam, Director of Students Counseling and Youth Development Center, Dr Anwar Ali Shad, Director of Institute of business Management and Computer Science, Dr Muhammad Fayyaz, Professor of Islamia College University, Dr Muhammad Abrar, Director of Agriculture Research Institute, Tarnab, Dr Farida Anjum, along with faculty members, scholars, students and journalists participated in large numbers.

