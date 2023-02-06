Week-long Gandhara festival concludes

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023

A week-long Gandhara Festival organized by the Punjab Arts Council concluded here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A week-long Gandhara Festival organized by the Punjab Arts Council concluded here on Monday.

During the festival, many tourists visited the artisans and food stalls.

On the festival's last day, a beautiful play titled Ashoka the Great was presented, which was written by Sajjad Ahmed Lakha and directed by Sulaiman Sunny.

The play showed Ashoka from being a warrior to living an ordinary life inspired by the teachings of Gautama Buddha.

The characters of the drama include Mehboob Ilyas, Ali Shan, Ghiyas Mastana, Sawira Princess, Umar Gul, Saima Rehman, Saeed Anwar, Kashif Raza, Karam Khan, Ayesha Rajput, Hamidullah, Noor, Qamar, Akhtar Rashid, Imran Asghar, Haroon Kayani, Anjum Abbasi, Umar Gul, Faqeer Hussain, Dr Sajjad, Yar Muhammad Khan, Afzal Latifi, Ifat Chaudhry, Haji Azam, Honey Baloch, Yasar bhathi and others.

While speaking on the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that Ashoka was a central character of the Gandhara civilization, which changed the course of history.

He said that the Punjab Arts council was the custodian of the culture and civilizations of the province, adding to highlight the cultural heritage of Punjab to the world, the festivals were also being organized on the civilization of Harappa, Cholistan and Indus.

Finally, the arts council director, Waqar Ahmad, gave Sulaiman Sunny an appreciation shield.

A large number of people were present at the Arts Council to watch the play.

