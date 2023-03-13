UrduPoint.com

Week-long 'Indus Civilisation Festival' Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023

Week-long 'Indus Civilisation Festival' concludes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A week-long 'Indus Civilisation Festival', organised by the Punjab Council of the Arts Faisalabad division, concluded here on Monday.

The festival was inaugurated by senior politicians/ lawyer Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Executive Director Punjab Council of the Arts Muhammad Mahboob Alam.

Different colourful programmes including folk dance, handicrafts, cooking stalls, photo exhibition, book fair, folk songs, mushaira, seminars, Indus Civilisation conference, music night, Qawwali night, family show etc.

, were main features of the festival.

Farrukh Suhail Gwindi, Adnan Baig, Fayyaz and Party, Fazal Jutt, Dr Toheed Chatha, Dr Zafar Harl, Nadeem Umar, and many others performed separately in their respective programmes. Bus tour and music night was also held. Punjabi singer Nooran Laal also performed.

In the concluding ceremony, famous ghazal singer Ustad Ghulam Abbas performed.

A large number of people from the district participated in the festival and enjoyed the programmes.

