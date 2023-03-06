Week-long "Jashan-e-Baharan" festival to start from March 8

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday announced to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan (spring festival) activities in the capital from March 8 to 12.

The week-long activities would include Mazahiya Mushaira, Classic auto show, Cycling race and rally and women's day celebration in different venues of the capital.

Women sports gala would be held on March 8 at Multipurpose Ground F-6, featuring Basketball, Lawn Tennis and seven-a-side Football tournaments to mark International Women's Day.

Classic car show to be organized on March 11 (3:00 pm) at F-9 Park, citizens would get the opportunity to witness a number of luxury vintage cars including sports, classical, modified cars, and bikes also craft vendor show and carnival rides for families.

The Mazahiya Mushaira would be held on March 12 at Citizen Club Capital Development Authority (CDA), F-9 Park which would feature renowned poets Anwar Masood and Salman Gillani.

Cycling race and rally would also be organized on March 12, which would tally at a distance of eight (8) kilometers. The eager participants can register till 8:00 am while the race would start at 9:00 am from the Pak-China Friendship center.