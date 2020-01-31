UrduPoint.com
Week Long Kashmir Solidarity Ceremonies Kicked Off At SU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:43 PM

The University of Sindh, Jamshoro, while keeping alive its spirited tradition of expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, has chalked out an assortment of activities that have also steadily commenced at the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The University of Sindh, Jamshoro, while keeping alive its spirited tradition of expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, has chalked out an assortment of activities that have also steadily commenced at the varsity.

To this effect, a memorable comment-drive day was observed at the main campus; wherein massive comment boards were placed at prominent varsity locations for teachers, officers, employees and students to ink their opinions on the issue that were done in abundance.

This observance would be followed by a string of other such activities throughout the week.

Main ceremony to show solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir would be held on February, 05, 2020.

It is pertinent to know that people and the government of Pakistan used to observe February, 05 as day to show solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren every year.

