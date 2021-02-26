Week-long lockdown to be imposed in Mirpur from March 1

District authorities here on Friday announced the imposition of full lock down initially for a week with effect from March 1 to 7, to curtail spread of coronavirus in the district

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) : District authorities here on Friday announced the imposition of full lock down initially for a week with effect from March 1 to 7, to curtail spread of coronavirus in the district.

An official notification issued by Mirpur district magistrate Bader Munir said that there will be complete ban on the movement and entry of all sorts of transport to and from Mirpur district besides the entry of the tourists into AJK and parks will be completely closed during lockdown period.

All educational institutions, businesses, markets and banks will remain closed during a week-long lockdown.

Medical stores and petrol pumps will be exempted from the lockdown to be opened round the clock under the already announced SOPs in AJK.

General stores, vegetable, fruit, bakery, sweet shops, dairy farms, gas, meat shops will remain open only on Tuesday and Friday from 6.

00 in the morning to 7.00 at night during the lockdown period.

All marriage halls and restaurants have also been closed for a month with effect from March 1st to March 31 to combat the pandemic that was constantly increasing.

The District Magistrate took the step in view of the apprehensions of the spread of the pandemic , as precautionary measures under Epidemic Disease Act XXXVI-1958.

The District Magistrate has directed to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona virus SOPs during and even after the lockdown period.

Public was instructed to abide by the SOPs and legal action will be initiated against individuals and business entities in case of non-compliance of the prohibitory orders during the above schedule.