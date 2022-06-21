Week-long nutrition awareness camp for pilgrims concludes

A seven-day nutrition awareness camp concluded at Haji Camp in which the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) gave dietary guidelines to pilgrims after their medical examination and nutrition counselling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A seven-day nutrition awareness camp concluded at Haji Camp in which the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) gave dietary guidelines to pilgrims after their medical examination and nutrition counselling.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon Tuesday visited the camp to review arrangements for pilgrims.

It was pertinent to mention here that the camp was set up for two-day which was extended to seven days on the request of pilgrims.

On this occasion, pilgrims appreciated the food authority for setting up a week-long camp.

The PFA teams conducted screened tests free for blood pressure, weight, height and body mass index.

A team of the PFA nutrition experts provided free consultancy to pilgrims regarding balanced diet while diet charts, booklets and pamphlets were also distributed among them.

Shoaib Jadoon said the purpose of camp was to raise awareness about the choice of nutritious food to maintain good health during Hajj. He urged pilgrims to use maximum nutritious fruits, vegetables and water during Hajj.

For more information on healthy and nutritious foods, watch "Ghiza Ki Baat" programme onthe Facebook page of PFA every Wednesday and Thursday, he added.

Haji Camp Coordinator Ahmed Ali admired the PFA for organising the camp for pilgrims.