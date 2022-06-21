UrduPoint.com

Week-long Nutrition Awareness Camp For Pilgrims Concludes

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Week-long nutrition awareness camp for pilgrims concludes

A seven-day nutrition awareness camp concluded at Haji Camp in which the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) gave dietary guidelines to pilgrims after their medical examination and nutrition counselling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A seven-day nutrition awareness camp concluded at Haji Camp in which the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) gave dietary guidelines to pilgrims after their medical examination and nutrition counselling.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon Tuesday visited the camp to review arrangements for pilgrims.

It was pertinent to mention here that the camp was set up for two-day which was extended to seven days on the request of pilgrims.

On this occasion, pilgrims appreciated the food authority for setting up a week-long camp.

The PFA teams conducted screened tests free for blood pressure, weight, height and body mass index.

A team of the PFA nutrition experts provided free consultancy to pilgrims regarding balanced diet while diet charts, booklets and pamphlets were also distributed among them.

Shoaib Jadoon said the purpose of camp was to raise awareness about the choice of nutritious food to maintain good health during Hajj. He urged pilgrims to use maximum nutritious fruits, vegetables and water during Hajj.

For more information on healthy and nutritious foods, watch "Ghiza Ki Baat" programme onthe Facebook page of PFA every Wednesday and Thursday, he added.

Haji Camp Coordinator Ahmed Ali admired the PFA for organising the camp for pilgrims.

Related Topics

Hajj Punjab Water Facebook Weight Blood

Recent Stories

IG FC Balochistan awards cash prize to oil tanker ..

IG FC Balochistan awards cash prize to oil tanker driver for saving lives

7 minutes ago
 Small factory owners demand facilitation to boost ..

Small factory owners demand facilitation to boost up industrialization in KP

9 minutes ago
 CPO conducted surprise visit to various police sta ..

CPO conducted surprise visit to various police stations

9 minutes ago
 VIS assigns IER to ARFL

VIS assigns IER to ARFL

9 minutes ago
 Music show to start on 23rd

Music show to start on 23rd

9 minutes ago
 Proteas duo make their move in ODI women rankings

Proteas duo make their move in ODI women rankings

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.