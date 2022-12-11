UrduPoint.com

Week-long Nutrition Drive Concludes Successfully

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Week-long Nutrition drive concludes successfully

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 278,300 children from nine months to five years had been screened for Malnutrition during a week-long drive which started in all tehsils of the district on December 5 .

Giving details of the "Prevention of Malnutrition by promoting Health and Nutrition services during 1000 days" campaign, the District Health Nutrition Officer, Dr Aamir Sheikh, told APP that 133,217 boys and 145,083 girls between nine months to five were screened and after identification of Severe Acute Malnutrition(SAM) in 1,233 boys and 1,413 girls, therapeutic food(RUTF) supplements were provided to them.

He added that Multi Nutrient Supplements(MMS) were also provided to 5,097 boys and 5,687 girls having Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM).

Similarly, the health officer informed that deworming medicine Mebandazole were provided to 78,339 boys and 86,688 girls having two to five years of age while the same tablet was also given to 86,287 girls of adolescence age.

He said that Zinc syrup was provided to 2,546 boys and 2,312 girls who suffered from dihaerria.

Dr Amir added that 97,626 adolescent girls were also screened for Anemia during the drive, folic tablets were given to 3,613 anaemic girls, and 1,941 were referred to the concerned health centres.

The health officer further stated that 10,098 pregnant women and 3,514 Lactating mothers also received the folic tablets, while 9,550 eligible couples also received contraceptives.

Dr Aamir Sheikh informed that 18,000 lady health workers,43 Primary health units, nine rural health centres and six tehsil headquarters hospitals participated in the drive to educate women about health and taking preventive measures, especially during pregnancy, delivery and for infant health.

/395

Related Topics

Same December Women All From NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

6 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

16 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

16 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

16 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.