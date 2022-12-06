Week-long nutrition drive in full swing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A week-long nutrition drive which started in all tehsils of the district on December 5, was successfully underway as health education sessions, inoculation and seminars were being held to educate the general public.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, District Health Nutrition Officer Dr Aamir Sheikh told APP on Tuesday that 18,000 lady health workers,43 Primary health units, nine rural health centres and six tehsil headquarters hospitals were participating in the drive to educate women about health and taking preventive measures, especially during pregnancy, delivery and for infant's health.

He said the theme of this week is "Prevention of Malnutrition by promoting Health and Nutrition services during 1000 days".

Dr Aamir said that 93,197 children of 6 months to 9 months of age were screened out of the total 278,000 and after identification of severe acute malnutrition(SAM), therapeutic food(RUTF) supplements were provided to them, adding multi-nutrient supplements(MMS) was also provided to children having moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

The health officer informed that deworming medicine Mebandazole was provided to 55,324 children of the set target to cover 166,900 children having two to five years of age.

Dr Amir added that 29,705 adolescent girls were also screened for Anemia in two days.

He said that folic acid tablets were also being provided to expecting mothers to overcome food deficiency, while ORS and Zinc syrup were also being given to children suffering from diarrhea during the week.

He said a healthy mother and child were essential for a healthy society, and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district./395